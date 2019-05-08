2019 Outlook: Miles Sanders
2019 fantasy player outlook for Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
The Case For: You could make the argument Sanders landed in the best spot of any rookie. The Eagles have a high-powered offense and Sanders can handle both the running and the passing downs. Jordan Howard shouldn't stand in the talented rookie's way.. ... The Case Against: The Eagles do have a high-powered offense but they have been reluctant to lean on any one back. Josh Adams led the team with 120 carries last year. LeGarrette Blount's 173 carries are the most any back has earned in Doug Pederson's tenure in Philadelphia. There's a low floor because of Howard and a low ceiling even if Sanders earns the starting role.
