2019 Outlook: Mitchell Trubisky
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI
No one's going to take Mitchell Trubisky as a Fantasy starter, but he offers more than enough appeal to speculate on with a late-round pick. How could he not?! Trubisky's six-touchdown blowout of the Bucs last season accounted for the single-highest Fantasy-point tally of the 2019 season! But despite that performance and an impressive 66.6 completion percentage last year, we're looking for more signs of progress from him. Trubisky finished 17th among quarterbacks in consistency with six games over 22 Fantasy points and seven with 16 or fewer. His second year in Matt Nagy's creative offense should deliver good results, particularly since the Bears' 2019 schedule hints at many high-scoring games. If you're in the market for a sleeper with a late-round pick, Trubisky's a good choice. If you're in a two-quarterback league, expect Trubisky to be off the board before the end of Round 8.
