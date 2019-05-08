2019 Outlook: Mohamed Sanu
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
Would you believe Mohamed Sanu finished as a top-30 Fantasy receiver regardless of format last year? Would you believe he's done that two years in a row? It's all facts, but there's a reason why no one's ever in a hurry to draft him. Last year he hit 10-plus points in non-PPR (12 in PPR) six times and was at seven points or fewer (11 or less in PPR) ten times. That's consistent with how he performed in 2017, making him a low-ceiling, low-floor receiver who will see targets zip toward Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on a weekly basis. If we're talking Best Ball leagues, Sanu's a snazzy late-round pick. He's even OK to take after Round 13 in deep-roster or receiver-heavy leagues. But in a typical redraft, what's the point of taking a receiver you may only use to cover bye weeks? You could just add him (or someone like him) off waivers when you're in need.
