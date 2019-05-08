2019 Outlook: Myle Gaskin

2019 fantasy player outlook for Myle Gaskin, RB, MIA

The Dolphins selected running back Myles Gaskin in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Washington, and he will compete for a role as a reserve in Miami this year. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are the top two running backs on the roster, but Gaskins could be the No. 3 option if things go right for him in training camp. Still, even in that role, he won't be worth drafting in most formats. He's also not worth selecting in most rookie-only drafts this year.

