2019 Outlook: Nate Sudfeld
2019 fantasy player outlook for Nate Sudfeld, QB, PHI
Nate Sudfeld is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in Philadelphia this season now that Nick Foles (Jacksonville) is gone, but first he has to beat out rookie Clayton Thorson for the job. Most likely, Sudfeld will be the backup for the Eagles. That could be a prominent role since Carson Wentz has had a hard time staying healthy the past two seasons, and he's still dealing with a back injury this offseason. Foles started 13 games including the playoffs, the past two seasons with Wentz getting hurt, so keep an eye on Sudfeld during training camp. He could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the season should Wentz go down yet again.
