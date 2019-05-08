2019 Outlook: Nathan Peterman

2019 fantasy player outlook for Nathan Peterman, QB, OAK

Nathan Peterman signed with Oakland this offseason, and he's expected to compete for the backup job with the Raiders behind Derek Carr. Peterman will compete with AJ McCarron for the No. 2 job, but even if he wins that spot he will have minimal Fantasy value. Ignore Peterman in all leagues on Draft Day.

