2019 Outlook: Nelson Agholor
2019 fantasy player outlook for Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
Nelson Agholor is expected to be the No. 3 receiver for the Eagles this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats. Philadelphia added DeSean Jackson this offseason to be the No. 2 receiver behind Alshon Jeffery, and Agholor will play in the slot. He could face competition for targets from rookie receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside as well, but we expect Agholor to be No. 3 on the depth chart. Along with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, as well as the running backs out of the backfield, it could be hard for Agholor to build off his production from the past two seasons, when he combined for 126 catches for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns on 192 targets. Agholor should only be drafted with a late-round pick in most leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
