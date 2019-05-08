2019 Outlook: Nick Chubb

The Case For: Chubb spent the first half of his rookie year waiting for the team to get Carlos Hyde out of his way before he took off. Well, that's not entirely true. He did run for 105 yards on three carries in Week 4 against the Raiders. But once Hyde left, he became the workhorse for the Browns, with 19 or more touches in seven of their final 10 games. Chubb's big plays are what most people remember, but he also showed an ability to grind between the tackles and some ability in the passing game. With the addition of Odell Beckham, Chubb should find even more room to run. A full season of Chubb, Beckham and Baker Mayfield should make for the most exciting season in Cleveland in a long, long time. ... The Case Against: Why did the Browns have to go and sign Kareem Hunt? It makes sense purely from a football sense, but it makes me a little queasy as a Fantasy player. Hunt will miss the first eight games of the season, and I can't imagine he makes an immediate impact after the suspension, but the end of the year is a little frightening at this point. If Chubb slows down or team wants to lighten his load down the stretch, this could become a headache. That would be maddening for teams that ride Chubb to the playoffs.