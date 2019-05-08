2019 Outlook: Nick Foles
2019 fantasy player outlook for Nick Foles, QB, JAC
Nick Foles went from hero in Philadelphia as the backup quarterback to the starter in Jacksonville this offseason. Now, we'll see how he does away from the Eagles. In Philadelphia, Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2017 when Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL, and he led Philadelphia into the playoffs last season when Wentz went down with a back injury. Foles won't need an injury to get on the field this season after he signed with the Jaguars in March to be their starter, but he's just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in most formats. He has limited weapons in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars will be a run-first team. He's only worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in two-quarterback leagues.
