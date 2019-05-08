2019 Outlook: Nick Mullens

2019 fantasy player outlook for Nick Mullens, QB, SF

Nick Mullens will compete with C.J. Beathard to be the No. 2 quarterback in San Francisco this season now that Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return at 100 percent. In 2018, with Garoppolo out with a torn ACL, Mullens started eight games, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in four of them. However, Mullens didn't get a chance to play until Beathard suffered a hand injury prior to Week 9. You're obviously not going to draft Mullens in any leagues as long as Garoppolo is ready for Week 1, but he could turn into a quality waiver-wire addition if Garoppolo is out again for any reason. Just make sure Mullens beats out Beathard for the No. 2 job in training camp.

