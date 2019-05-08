2019 Outlook: Nick O'Leary

2019 fantasy player outlook for Nick O'Leary, TE, MIA

Nick O'Leary could be the third tight end for Miami this season, and he will have minimal Fantasy value in that role. The Dolphins added Dwayne Allen as a free agent this offseason, and he will pair with Mike Gesicki to be the top two tight ends in this offense. O'Leary could be No. 3 if he makes the final roster, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

Our Latest Stories