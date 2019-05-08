2019 Outlook: Nick Vannett

2019 fantasy player outlook for Nick Vannett, TE, SEA

Nick Vannett could be the starting tight end for the Seahawks this season, or he could be No. 3 on the depth chart. It will likely depend on the health of Will Dissly (knee). If Dissly is ready for Week 1, then Vannett and Ed Dickson will share backup tight end duties. But if Dissly is out, then Vannett and Dickson will compete for the starting job. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, but Vannett is not worth drafting in most formats. In 2018 with the Seahawks, Vannett had just one game with double digits in PPR points.

