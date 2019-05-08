2019 Outlook: N'Keal Harry

2019 fantasy player outlook for N'Keal Harry, WR, NE

The Patriots selected rookie receiver N'Keal Harry in the first round of the NFL Draft from Arizona State, and he should be considered a potential starter for the receiver-needy New England offense. This offseason, the Patriots lost Rob Gronkowski (retired), Josh Gordon (suspended), Chris Hogan (Carolina) and Cordarrelle Patterson (Chicago), and Harry will likely compete with Phillip Dorsett for a starting job. Harry should at least be No. 3 on the depth chart, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts, Harry could be the first receiver off the board given his expected role in New England, as well as playing with Tom Brady.

