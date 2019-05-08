2019 Outlook: Noah Brown

2019 fantasy player outlook for Noah Brown, WR, DAL

Noah Brown will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Cowboys this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Dallas has Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb and Allen Hurns on top of the depth chart, and Brown is likely behind Tavon Austin as well. Brown has limited production through two years in Dallas, and he should not be drafted in any formats this season.

