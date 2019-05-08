2019 Outlook: Noah Fant

2019 fantasy player outlook for Noah Fant, TE, DEN

The Broncos selected rookie tight end Noah Fant from Iowa in the first-round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to be a key contributor on offense right away. Fant is more of a move tight end, but he will likely line up all over the field. And given Joe Flacco's tendency to lean on his tight ends, Fant could have landed in a great situation. We expect Fant to excel even when Drew Lock takes over at quarterback, and Fant is one of the rare rookie tight ends to covet in seasonal leagues. We would only draft him with a late-round pick in most formats - after his Iowa teammate, T.J. Hockenson - but he's worth a first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

