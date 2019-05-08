2019 Outlook: Nyheim Hines
2019 fantasy player outlook for Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
Off the heels of a 148-touch rookie season, Nyheim Hines hopes to lock up a meaningful role in the Colts offense this summer. He turned out to be a capable passing-downs back, catching nearly 80 percent of his 81 targets with four total touchdowns. While that job might end up being his, the reality is Hines won't be consistently productive until or unless something happens to starter Marlon Mack. That could come into play for a few games but it's not enough to tag Hines with a pick until the final rounds in PPR drafts.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...