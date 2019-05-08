2019 Outlook: Nyheim Hines

2019 fantasy player outlook for Nyheim Hines, RB, IND

Off the heels of a 148-touch rookie season, Nyheim Hines hopes to lock up a meaningful role in the Colts offense this summer. He turned out to be a capable passing-downs back, catching nearly 80 percent of his 81 targets with four total touchdowns. While that job might end up being his, the reality is Hines won't be consistently productive until or unless something happens to starter Marlon Mack. That could come into play for a few games but it's not enough to tag Hines with a pick until the final rounds in PPR drafts.

