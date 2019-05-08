2019 Outlook: O.J. Howard
2019 fantasy player outlook for O.J. Howard, TE, TB
The Case For: Howard is legitimately a star in the making. He's one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, averaging better than 16 yards per reception two years in a row. We often see tight ends take a little longer than other positions to make a Fantasy impact, but 2019 should be Howard's year with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries out of the picture. We know how much Jameis Winston leans on his tight ends. ... The Case Against: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cameron Brate are all still there. And in a Bruce Arians's offense you'd expect there's going to be a running back involved in the passing game as well. Speaking of Arians, when's the last time you can remember a breakout tight end in his offense? Maybe Heath Miller, but that was 2009.
