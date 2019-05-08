2019 Outlook: Olabisi Johnson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Olabisi Johnson, WR, MIN

Olabisi Johnson will compete for playing time in Vikings camp this summer. Among the top receivers at Colorado State, Johnson had 95 grabs over the last two seasons, but only six touchdowns. Given the number of quality receivers already on the Vikings, Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Johnson for a while. Maybe forever. Keep him out of your drafting plans.

