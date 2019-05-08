2019 Outlook: Packers
2019 fantasy player outlook for Packers, DST, GB
There are plenty of reasons to buy into the Packers DST as a sleeper unit in 2019. Keeping play-caller Mike Pettine despite changing head coaches this offseason is a plus, but the addition of edge defenders Za'Darius Smith and Preston Brown along with ex-Bears safety Adrian Amos should pump some new life into the unit. They'll join a group of up-and-coming rushers like Kyler Fackrell and Kenny Clark as well as young cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King. Last year, the Packers had just seven interceptions and 15 total takeaways, but the potential is there for those numbers to rise. If you like the way the Packers season starts, give them a whirl with a final-round pick.
