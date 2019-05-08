2019 Outlook: Panthers
2019 fantasy player outlook for Panthers, DST, CAR
The Panthers DST has a lot to overcome to return to Fantasy greatness. After notching just 35 sacks (sixth-fewest) and 22 takeaways in 2018, Carolina's unit must improve at getting after the quarterback while still being solid at containing the run. That'll be tough to do after losing linebacker Thomas Davis and pass rushing legend Julius Peppers. Mario Addison (nine sacks last year) and Efe Obada (two sacks) are expected to generate the most pass rush, but if they don't get help it won't matter too much. Their secondary depth is also an issue. Ultimately, playing against the Saints, Falcons and Buccaneers twice each leads to points allowed, and matchups against the Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Texans and Colts won't be easy. Luke Kuechly can't do it all for the Cats. Leave them undrafted.
