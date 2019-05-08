2019 Outlook: Patrick Dimarco

2019 fantasy player outlook for Patrick Dimarco, RB, BUF

Patrick DiMarco will again be the starting fullback for the Bills this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. In two seasons with Buffalo, DiMarco has a combined 13 total touches for 97 yards and no touchdowns. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

