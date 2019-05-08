2019 Outlook: Patrick Mahomes

The Case For: He just gave us the single greatest season ever for a first-year starter. Isn't that enough? Mahomes has arguably the best set of weapons in the league, an offensive mastermind for a head coach and makes throws that most quarterbacks wouldn't even dream up. He outscored the No. 2 quarterback by almost six points per game in 2018. The difference between him and No. 12 (Kirk Cousins) was 11 points, or a good week from your flex. Rostering Mahomes is like starting an extra player each week. ... The Case Against: Mahomes is awesome, and he's my No. 1 quarterback in 2019, but he's going to regress. He has to. He had an 8.6% touchdown rate in 2018. You shouldn't expect better than 6.5%, which would have cost him 12 touchdowns last year. He probably won't average 8.8 Y/A again either. No one does. If we expect 8.0 Y/A, we're taking away almost 500 yards from last year. A projection of 4,600 yards and 37 touchdowns is still better than you'd project for any other quarterback, but it might not be worth a second- or third-round pick. If he doesn't have Tyreek Hill, he should fall even further than that.