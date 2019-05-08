2019 Outlook: Patriots
2019 fantasy player outlook for Patriots, DST, NE
The Patriots lost two defensive coordinators this offseason when Brian Flores left to be the head coach in Miami, and Greg Schiano left the job before ever even starting when he was named as Flores' replacement. Bill Belichick will likely lead the defense, and the Patriots DST should again be considered at least a low-end starting option this season. In 2018, the Patriots DST was No. 5 in Fantasy points with 30 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries, 18 interceptions and four touchdowns. The Patriots lost standout defensive lineman Trey Flowers (Detroit) this offseason, but they replaced him with Michael Bennett from Philadelphia. New England also added key rookies in cornerback Joejuan Williams and edge rusher Chase Winovich. Like every season, the Patriots will find guys to make plays on defense, and the Patriots DST is a unit to target with a late-round pick in all leagues.
