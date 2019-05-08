2019 Outlook: Paul Richardson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Paul Richardson, WR, WAS

Paul Richardson should be a key member of Washington's receiving corps this season, and he's worth a look with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. He had an injury-marred 2018 campaign, his first in Washington, but he did score double digits in PPR points in three of the seven games he appeared in. He's not someone to covet in most leagues, but he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper formats. Washington could lean heavily on Richardson with a receiving corps that features Josh Doctson, Trey Quinn, Jordan Reed and rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon. Just make sure Richardson's shoulder is fine before drafting him this season.

