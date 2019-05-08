2019 Outlook: Pharoh Cooper

2019 fantasy player outlook for Pharoh Cooper, WR, ARI

Pharoh Cooper will likely continue in his role as a special teams guru, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Cooper has proven to be a top return man, but he has yet to do much as a receiver. Maybe that changes this season with the Cardinals, but we wouldn't expect much. He's only worth drafting in the deepest of leagues that reward points for return yardage.

Our Latest Stories