2019 Outlook: Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers remains one of the safest Fantasy quarterbacks you can find on Draft Day, and he's worth taking with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2018, he was the No. 10 quarterback in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 11 of 16 games. He also had fewer than 18 points just three times. Now, he does lose Tyrell Williams this season as a free agent to Oakland, and he'll be 38 in December. But he also gets Hunter Henry back from last year's torn ACL, and Mike Williams should continue to improve in his third season as the No. 2 receiver opposite Keenan Allen. Rivers should again give you quality production at an amazing value, which makes him someone to covet in all leagues.