2019 Outlook: Philip Rivers
2019 fantasy player outlook for Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
Philip Rivers remains one of the safest Fantasy quarterbacks you can find on Draft Day, and he's worth taking with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2018, he was the No. 10 quarterback in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 11 of 16 games. He also had fewer than 18 points just three times. Now, he does lose Tyrell Williams this season as a free agent to Oakland, and he'll be 38 in December. But he also gets Hunter Henry back from last year's torn ACL, and Mike Williams should continue to improve in his third season as the No. 2 receiver opposite Keenan Allen. Rivers should again give you quality production at an amazing value, which makes him someone to covet in all leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...