2019 Outlook: Phillip Dorsett

2019 fantasy player outlook for Phillip Dorsett, WR, NE

The Patriots could need a lot out of Phillip Dorsett this season with a stripped down receiving corps, which lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement. Dorsett will compete with rookie N'Keal Harry to be the starter opposite Julian Edelman, and Dorsett could also face competition from Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) if he's healthy. We'd like to see Dorsett remain in a prominent role because he played well in 2018 when he saw an uptick in targets. In the six games last season where he had at least five targets, including the playoffs, he scored at least 14 PPR points in four of them. With a bigger role, 2019 could be a big season for Dorsett. He's worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

