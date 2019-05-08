2019 Outlook: Phillip Dorsett
2019 fantasy player outlook for Phillip Dorsett, WR, NE
The Patriots could need a lot out of Phillip Dorsett this season with a stripped down receiving corps, which lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement. Dorsett will compete with rookie N'Keal Harry to be the starter opposite Julian Edelman, and Dorsett could also face competition from Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) if he's healthy. We'd like to see Dorsett remain in a prominent role because he played well in 2018 when he saw an uptick in targets. In the six games last season where he had at least five targets, including the playoffs, he scored at least 14 PPR points in four of them. With a bigger role, 2019 could be a big season for Dorsett. He's worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...