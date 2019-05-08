2019 Outlook: Qadree Ollison

2019 fantasy player outlook for Qadree Ollison, RB, ATL

The Falcons drafted Pitt running back Qadree Ollison with the hope he'd eventually become a good complement to their run game, similar to how they drafted Ito Smith last year. It's unlikely Ollison will make a major impact in 2019, but the one-cut runner has good size and power to rumble between the tackles. With the long-term outlook in mind, Ollison is only worth a late pick in rookie-only drafts.

