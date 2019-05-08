2019 Outlook: Quincy Enunwa
2019 fantasy player outlook for Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
Quincy Enunwa is expected to be the No. 3 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder. The addition of Crowder could force Enunwa to play outside more, which isn't his strength, but he can still be a playmaker in what should be an improved offense. Sam Darnold should be better in his second year, the Jets upgraded at head coach with Adam Gase, and Le'Veon Bell will open things up in the passing game due to his rushing prowess. In 2018, Enunwa had four games in 13 outings with double digits in PPR points, including two games of at least 16 points. He's worth a look with a late-round pick in deeper Fantasy leagues.
