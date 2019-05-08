2019 Outlook: Raheem Mostert

2019 fantasy player outlook for Raheem Mostert, RB, SF

In a surprise move, Raheem Mostert is back with San Francisco this season as a restricted free agent despite the 49ers having a crowded backfield with the addition of Tevin Coleman and the return to health of Jerick McKinnon (ACL). Along with Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson, it will be tough for Mostert to get consistent touches. He showed flashes of being a quality running back as a reserve in 2018 with McKinnon out, and he had two games with double digits in PPR points. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken right forearm in Week 9, which ended his season. Mostert will contribute on special teams and be a reserve running back, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

