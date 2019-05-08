2019 Outlook: Raiders

2019 fantasy player outlook for Raiders, DST, OAK

The Raiders DST was the worst Fantasy option in 2018, and it will be hard to draft that group coming into this season. Last year, the Raiders DST managed just 13 sacks, which wasn't a huge surprise after trading away Khalil Mack to Chicago. The Raiders DST also had just three fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions and no DST touchdowns. The Raiders added some potential upgrades to their defense this offseason with linebackers Brandon Marshall and Vontaze Burfict and safety Lamarcus Joyner, as well as rookies Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram, Trayvon Mullen, Maxx Crosby and Isaiah Johnson. But that's likely not enough to turn this group around, at least not yet. The Raiders DST is not worth drafting in most leagues.

Our Latest Stories