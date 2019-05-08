2019 Outlook: Randall Cobb
2019 fantasy player outlook for Randall Cobb, WR, DAL
Randall Cobb is expected to replace Cole Beasley as the Cowboys' slot receiver, but it doesn't mean much for his Fantasy prospects. In seven seasons with Dallas, Beasley never had more than 98 targets, only once had more than 65 receptions, only once had more than 675 yards and never had more than five touchdowns. Cobb's declining skill set doesn't do him any favors - in the four seasons since breaking out in 2014, he's scored 16 times, missed 11 games and totaled over 100 yards in just three games. Worse yet, he had two games last season with 10-plus Fantasy points in both non-PPR and PPR formats. Sadly, it's over for Cobb - let someone else take a chance on him on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...