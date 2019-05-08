2019 Outlook: Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb is expected to replace Cole Beasley as the Cowboys' slot receiver, but it doesn't mean much for his Fantasy prospects. In seven seasons with Dallas, Beasley never had more than 98 targets, only once had more than 65 receptions, only once had more than 675 yards and never had more than five touchdowns. Cobb's declining skill set doesn't do him any favors - in the four seasons since breaking out in 2014, he's scored 16 times, missed 11 games and totaled over 100 yards in just three games. Worse yet, he had two games last season with 10-plus Fantasy points in both non-PPR and PPR formats. Sadly, it's over for Cobb - let someone else take a chance on him on Draft Day.