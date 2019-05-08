2019 Outlook: Randy Bullock

2019 fantasy player outlook for Randy Bullock, K, CIN

Randy Bullock remains the Bengals placekicker one year after hitting 82.6 percent of his field goals and all but two extra points. Of his field goals from 49 yards or closer the past two seasons, Bullock has hit all but three of his 37 attempts. That's a big reason why the Bengals keep him around. Cincy hasn't attempted 35-plus field goals in five of its past six seasons and probably will stay that way even with Zac Taylor in charge of rejuvenating the offense. Bullock shouldn't find your roster until midseason as a bye-week replacement.

Our Latest Stories