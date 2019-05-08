2019 Outlook: Rashard Higgins

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rashard Higgins, WR, CLE

Rashard Higgins frequently played as the Browns' No. 2 receiver in 2018, but that's not going to be close to his role in 2019. With Odell Beckham joining Jarvis Landry in the Cleveland offense, Higgins will compete for playing time as the third receiver in camp this summer. It seems unlikely he'll even be good enough to use as a one-week replacement off waivers during the season. Leave him off rosters.

Our Latest Stories