2019 Outlook: Ravens

The Ravens DST was the second-best in Fantasy last year, but a number of key departures might keep them from returning to fine Fantasy form this year. Of the 43 sacks they had in 2018, 17 were made by players who are no longer on the team (namely Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs). And speaking of players no longer on the team, top-tackler C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle have also departed. The Ravens did make a big move by adding free agent safety Earl Thomas, but their front seven has a lot of questions in terms of pass rush and run stopping. The timing is tough since Baltimore is seeing Cleveland become an offensive powerhouse while Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will return solid offenses. The Ravens will also take on the Patriots, Texans, Rams, Seahawks and Chiefs (those last three on the road). If someone else in your league takes the Ravens DST soon after the Bears get picked, thank them. They're worth drafting, but not until the final two rounds.