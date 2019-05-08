2019 Outlook: Ray-Ray McCloud

2019 fantasy player outlook for Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, BUF

Ray-Ray McCloud will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Bills this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats. Buffalo's top receivers will be John Brown, Cole Beasley, Robert Foster and Zay Jones, so McCLoud will have a hard time making plays in this offense. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but he should not be drafted in most leagues this year.

