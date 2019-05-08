2019 Outlook: Redskins

2019 fantasy player outlook for Redskins, DST, WAS

The Redskins DST actually finished as the No. 10 Fantasy option in 2018, and we'll see if a repeat performance is in order. Washington managed 46 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, 15 interceptions and one DST touchdown last year, and this defense has several quality players, including Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kerrigan, Mason Foster, Josh Norman and the recently-acquired Landon Collins, as well as rookie edge rusher Montez Sweat. You can take a late-round flier on the Redskins DST or just plan to add this unit during the season as a bye-week replacement.

Our Latest Stories