2019 Outlook: Rex Burkhead
2019 fantasy player outlook for Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
Rex Burkhead is expected to compete with rookie Damien Harris to be the No. 3 running back for the Patriots this season behind Sony Michel and James White. Burkhead will likely need an injury to be Fantasy relevant since Michel should be New England's primary rusher, with White working on passing downs. And Harris could move ahead of Burkhead on the depth chart after being selected from Alabama in the third round. In 2018, Burkhead only had two games with double digits in touches of the eight games he appeared in (he missed eight games with a neck injury), but he failed to score double digits in PPR in any outing. He's not worth drafting in most leagues this season, even if he's ahead of Harris on the depth chart.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...