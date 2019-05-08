2019 Outlook: Rex Burkhead

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rex Burkhead, RB, NE

Rex Burkhead is expected to compete with rookie Damien Harris to be the No. 3 running back for the Patriots this season behind Sony Michel and James White. Burkhead will likely need an injury to be Fantasy relevant since Michel should be New England's primary rusher, with White working on passing downs. And Harris could move ahead of Burkhead on the depth chart after being selected from Alabama in the third round. In 2018, Burkhead only had two games with double digits in touches of the eight games he appeared in (he missed eight games with a neck injury), but he failed to score double digits in PPR in any outing. He's not worth drafting in most leagues this season, even if he's ahead of Harris on the depth chart.

