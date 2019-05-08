2019 Outlook: Richard Rodgers

2019 fantasy player outlook for Richard Rodgers, TE, PHI

Richard Rodgers will remain the No. 3 tight end for the Eagles this season, but he has limited Fantasy value in that role. With Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert ahead of Rodgers on the depth chart, it will take an injury for Rodgers to have any Fantasy relevance. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

Our Latest Stories