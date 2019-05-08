2019 Outlook: Richie James

2019 fantasy player outlook for Richie James, WR, SF

Richie James will compete for a role as a reserve receiver with San Francisco this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. The 49ers have a crowded receiving corps with Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Jordan Matthews, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor, along with George Kittle at tight end. James will likely have a hard time jumping over most of those guys on the depth chart, but keep an eye on his role in training camp. He's not worth drafting in most formats.

Our Latest Stories