2019 Outlook: Ricky Seals-Jones

2019 fantasy player outlook for Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, ARI

Ricky Seals-Jones will compete with Charles Clay to be the starting tight end for the Cardinals, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Seals-Jones showed promise as a rookie in 2017, but like most of the skill players in Arizona, he struggled in 2018, scoring double digits in PPR points just three times. Hopefully, the addition of coach Kliff Kingsbury will help Seals-Jones this year, but he has to prove he's better than Clay in terms of targets. Keep an eye on what happens with Seals-Jones in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

