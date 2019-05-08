2019 Outlook: Riley Ridley

2019 fantasy player outlook for Riley Ridley, WR, CHI

Riley Ridley will provide depth for the Bears as a good-handed receiver with solid all-around skills. He didn't blow away defenses at Georgia but did average 14.7 yards per grab with 70 catches and 13 scores in 39 games. Nothing about him is unique but he's not bad in any one area, making him a better fit for the Bears than Fantasy lineups. That's why he's unlikely to get snagged in seasonal leagues but could be targeted late for depth in long-term formats and rookie-only drafts.

Our Latest Stories