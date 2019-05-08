2019 Outlook: Riley Ridley
2019 fantasy player outlook for Riley Ridley, WR, CHI
Riley Ridley will provide depth for the Bears as a good-handed receiver with solid all-around skills. He didn't blow away defenses at Georgia but did average 14.7 yards per grab with 70 catches and 13 scores in 39 games. Nothing about him is unique but he's not bad in any one area, making him a better fit for the Bears than Fantasy lineups. That's why he's unlikely to get snagged in seasonal leagues but could be targeted late for depth in long-term formats and rookie-only drafts.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...