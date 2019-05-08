2019 Outlook: Rob Gronkowski

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE

Rob Gronkowski decided to retire in March, ending an impressive nine-year career as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He was also among the best Fantasy tight ends of all time, and it will be tough to replace his production in New England. There is a chance the 30-year-old could change his mind at some point, but he should not be considered a Fantasy option on Draft Day in the majority of leagues, including dynasty formats. If Gronkowski does decide to return to the NFL then add him off waivers, but that would be a surprise.

