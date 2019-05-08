2019 Outlook: Robbie Gould

2019 fantasy player outlook for Robbie Gould, K, SF

Robbie Gould was a solid Fantasy kicker in 2018, and he should be considered a No. 1 option again this season. Last year, Gould made 33 of 34 field goals, including two from 50-plus yards. He also made 27of 29 PATs. With Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) expected to return at 100 percent this season, the 49ers offense should continue to produce at a high level. We recommend drafting Gould with a last-round pick in all leagues.

