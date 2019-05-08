2019 Outlook: Robbie Gould
2019 fantasy player outlook for Robbie Gould, K, SF
Robbie Gould was a solid Fantasy kicker in 2018, and he should be considered a No. 1 option again this season. Last year, Gould made 33 of 34 field goals, including two from 50-plus yards. He also made 27of 29 PATs. With Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) expected to return at 100 percent this season, the 49ers offense should continue to produce at a high level. We recommend drafting Gould with a last-round pick in all leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...