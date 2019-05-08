2019 Outlook: Robert Foster

2019 fantasy player outlook for Robert Foster, WR, BUF

Robert Foster should be among the top four receivers for the Bills this season, but it's unknown where he'll be on the depth chart heading into training camp. The additions of John Brown and Cole Beasley could push Foster to No. 4 behind Zay Jones as well, or Foster could emerge as the No. 1 target for Josh Allen. We need to see how Buffalo decides to use all of its receivers and where Foster slots in on the depth chart, but he played well to close last season with at least 12 PPR points in three of his final four games. He's worth a late-round pick in all leagues on Draft Day this year.

Our Latest Stories