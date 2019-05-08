2019 Outlook: Robert Griffin III

2019 fantasy player outlook for Robert Griffin III, QB, BAL

Robert Griffin III is set to back up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Jackson's playing style opens him up to injury, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Griffin play at some point in 2019. When he does, you should be able to find him off waivers then. If he's draftable at all, it's with a very late-round pick in deep two-QB leagues, potentially as a handcuff to Jackson.

