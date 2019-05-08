2019 Outlook: Robert Woods
2019 fantasy player outlook for Robert Woods, WR, LAR
The Case For: After four years spent wandering in Buffalo, Robert Woods is turning into a star. He had a very good 2017 hampered only by an injury that cost him four games and then stayed healthy last year and finished as a top-10 wide receiver in PPR. Woods has just about everything you want in a No. 2 receiver. The talent is unquestioned, he has a good young quarterback he's already familiar with, and the system is nearly unstoppable. He's led the team in targets per game each of the past two years and is the No. 1 receiver, as much as the team has one. ... The Case Against: The problem of course, is the Rams don't really have a No. 1 receiver. In 2017 no one on this team reached 100 targets, and Woods himself was only on pace for 113. That number went up last year, but that had at least a little to do with Cooper Kupp's injuries. Woods has also never topped six touchdowns in a season, and Sammy Watkins is the only receiver to top that number in Los Angeles the past two seasons. Spreading the ball around works really well for the Rams, but it's not great for their Fantasy upside.
