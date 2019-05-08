2019 Outlook: Rod Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rod Smith, RB, DAL

Rod Smith remains a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve running back. Smith was the No. 2 running back in Dallas last season, but he managed just one game with double digits in PPR points. Keep an eye on his landing spot this season, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

