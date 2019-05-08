2019 Outlook: Rodney Anderson

If not for his massive injury concerns, Rodney Anderson would have been a second- or third-round pick in the draft. Instead, the Bengals nabbed him in Round 6. When he's on the field, Anderson is strong, sure-handed and able to lay a block. He lacks the explosive speed you want from a rusher, and it's unknown if he'll get it back after tearing his ACL last September. He has also fractured a vertebrae and broken his left leg. There's a chance the Bengals "redshirt" Anderson and hope he contributes in 2020. Or, if he's all set for training camp, he'll compete for a spot on the depth chart with fellow rookie Trayveon Williams and veteran Giovani Bernard. Either way, Anderson doesn't offer much excitement. No one will draft him in seasonal leagues, but he's in consideration for one of the last picks in long-term drafts and rookie-only formats.