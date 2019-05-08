2019 Outlook: Rodney Anderson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Rodney Anderson, RB, CIN
If not for his massive injury concerns, Rodney Anderson would have been a second- or third-round pick in the draft. Instead, the Bengals nabbed him in Round 6. When he's on the field, Anderson is strong, sure-handed and able to lay a block. He lacks the explosive speed you want from a rusher, and it's unknown if he'll get it back after tearing his ACL last September. He has also fractured a vertebrae and broken his left leg. There's a chance the Bengals "redshirt" Anderson and hope he contributes in 2020. Or, if he's all set for training camp, he'll compete for a spot on the depth chart with fellow rookie Trayveon Williams and veteran Giovani Bernard. Either way, Anderson doesn't offer much excitement. No one will draft him in seasonal leagues, but he's in consideration for one of the last picks in long-term drafts and rookie-only formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...