2019 Outlook: Ronald Jones
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ronald Jones, RB, TB
Can Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones re-claim even a sliver of the potential he had when he was drafted out of USC last year? It seems like he lost his swagger in training camp last summer and it kept him from being a contributor for all of 2018. For crying out loud, he had 30 touches in nine games! Bruce Arians seemed to take a liking to Jones during the offseason and didn't add any serious competition to the backfield for him or starter Peyton Barber. Fantasy managers will be shy to take Jones with any draft pick, but if he makes headlines in August, his stock will shoot up into at least the middle rounds. Even without the headlines, Jones is a decent late-rounder.
